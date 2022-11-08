By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature are just a handful of seats away from a veto-proof majority in Tuesday’s election. A big night could put them in position to rewrite state law at will even if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins reelection. The GOP needs to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber. With those supermajorities, they could again seek to reshape election administration to their advantage in a key battleground state after Evers turned back their earlier attempts to do so.

