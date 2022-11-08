By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

Races for secretary of state offices are some of the most consequential contests on the ballot. Half the 22 Republicans running on Tuesday for the positions that oversee elections have repeated former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Seven supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the will of the people and remain in power. Some of those Republicans are nominated for the post in some of the nation’s most pivotal swing states, including Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. By comparison, some Republican incumbents in Georgia and elsewhere who rebuffed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election won primaries against those who questioned that race.

