By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

Obscure no more, the offices that oversee elections in most states could soon be run in some places by Republicans who supported overturning Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020. From Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico in the West to perennial swing state Michigan, the GOP hoped voters deciding those tightly contested races would put their nominees for secretary of state in positions of power to supervise future elections. Some of those candidates have said they would not have certified Joe Biden’s White House victory in their states. Other election conspiracy theorists are almost guaranteed to win in less competitive states.

