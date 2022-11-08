By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — They overcame the ravages of a hurricane to win a national title at their old school. Now former Loyola New Orleans teammates Zach Wrightsil, Myles Burns and Brandon Davis are aiming for one more improbable achievement. They are attempting to make the leap from their NAIA program and succeed at the NCAA Division I level. Burns is at Mississippi, Davis at Texas State and Wrightsil at Marquette. The NAIA doesn’t keep track of how many players transfer from one of its schools to the NCAA Division I level. But the moves Burns and Wrightsil are making seem particularly rare as they go straight to one of the six major conferences.

