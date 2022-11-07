By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee and mail-in ballots in the battleground state. Rep. Janel Brandtjen has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. She, two other voters and Concerned Veterans of Waukesha County filed the lawsuit Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court. The lawsuit comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen.

