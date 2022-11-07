By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes have rallied with union members as part of a final push to get out Democratic voters on the last day of campaigning before Election Day. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson meanwhile was continuing to blanket the state on Monday. Polls show both races to be about even. Each carries massive consequences in the battleground state leading into the 2024 presidential election. An Evers win would put him in position to still block the Republican-controlled Legislature, unless the GOP achieves supermajorities that could overturn Evers’ vetoes. A Johnson win would help Republicans as they seek to take over majority control of the Senate.

