MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl had 19 points and 10 rebounds, four Wisconsin players scored in double figures and the Badgers defeated South Dakota 85-59 in a season opener. Chucky Hepburn had 14 points, Steven Crowl 12 and Max Klesmit 11 for the Badgers. The Badgers held the Coyotes to two points through the first six minutes and their lead reached 11-2 when Hepburn hit one of his three 3-pointers for the game. Wisconsin led 38-28 at halftime and 59-39 with about 11 minutes remaining in the second half. The lead peaked at 28 in the final minute.

