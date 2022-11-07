By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, had been detained since Oct. 31 after being held in contempt by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals granted a request by their lawyers to free them while they appeal Hoyt’s detention order. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers.

