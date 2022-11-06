By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to prolong its nine-game win streak with a victory over Atlanta.

Atlanta finished 26-26 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 7-5 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game last season, 47.0 in the paint, 16.4 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Oct. 30 the Bucks won 123-115 led by 34 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Trae Young scored 42 points for the Hawks.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (concussion), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.