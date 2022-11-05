By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. Weekend grocery shoppers in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, on Saturday paid for their goods and then got in line to buy Powerball tickets, saying they just couldn’t resist the thought of striking it rich. The value of the cash option for the Powerball jackpot sits at $782.4 million. Cherrie Spencer, who was buying tickets with her sister Christy Bemis at Woodman’s Markets in Madison, explained their rationale for playing a game with such long odds: “My $2 has just as good a chance of winning as anyone else’s $2.”

