By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94. Antetokounmpo sat out for the first time this season with left knee soreness. Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-of-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each added five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively. Bobby Portis notched fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 7 of 16 shots and led Oklahoma City with 18 points.

