By MICHAEL PHILLIS, LEAH WILLINGHAM and CAMILLE FASSETT

Associated Press

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — An analysis of thousands of Environmental Protection Agency records shows many small communities are left unprotected by destitute and unmaintained water providers. The Associated Press found that on average over the past three years, these racked up roughly twice as many health violations as big city providers. Certain small water utilities persistently struggle to provide safe water. Fines can push these precarious utilities only deeper into trouble. In many places, people struggle to find water or else drink water that isn’t clean. We visit Keystone and Ferriday, La.

