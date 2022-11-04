By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0, the best start to a season in franchise history. Bobby Portis Jr. added 18 points off the bench for the Bucks, the NBA’s only undefeated team. Milwaukee started 7-0 in both 2018-19 and 1971-72. Minnesota has dropped three straight to fall to 4-5. Anthony Edwards paced the Wolves with 24 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

