PREP FOOTBALL=

New Berlin West 49, Port Washington 35

WIAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Division 1=

Bay Port 17, Appleton North 10

Hamilton 15, Arrowhead 13

Kimberly 31, Waunakee 16

Mukwonago 27, Muskego 14

Division 2=

Kaukauna 41, Homestead 13

Kettle Moraine 27, Sun Prairie 6

West De Pere 38, River Falls 6

Division 3=

Monroe 35, West Bend East 0

Onalaska 48, Rice Lake 22

West Salem 21, Notre Dame 14

Division 4=

Catholic Memorial 35, Lodi 0

Columbus 35, Ellsworth 6

Freedom 13, Little Chute 7

Two Rivers 35, Racine St. Catherine’s 6

Division 5=

Aquinas 28, Colby 14

Kewaunee 15, Southern Door 12

Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0

Division 6=

Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7

Mondovi 35, Marshall 0

St. Marys Springs 21, Coleman 20

Stratford 27, Grantsburg 7

Division 7=

Bangor 40, Alma/Pepin 21

Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14

Regis 53, Edgar 8

Shiocton 32, Cambria-Friesland 14

State Qualifier=

8-Player=

Belmont 44, Laona-Wabeno 18

Newman Catholic 35, Siren 0

