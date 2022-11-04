The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Division 3=

Monroe 35, West Bend East 0

Division 4=

Freedom 13, Little Chute 7

Division 5=

Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0

Division 6=

Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7

Mondovi 35, Marshall 0

Division 7=

Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

