PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Division 3=
Monroe 35, West Bend East 0
Division 4=
Freedom 13, Little Chute 7
Division 5=
Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0
Division 6=
Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7
Mondovi 35, Marshall 0
Division 7=
Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14
