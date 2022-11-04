By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Nov. 8 election is drawing near, and more than 800,000 Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots through advance voting. But news of a top Milwaukee election official sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a state lawmaker has caused some to question the absentee voting process and how Wisconsin election officials safeguard against fraud. The Wisconsin Election Commission say several measures work to guard against fraud involving absentee ballots. They also say those who illegally request ballots can be prosecuted for serious crimes.

