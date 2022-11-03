MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday that spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million. That tops the previous record of $93 million, set in 2018, by $22 million and doesn’t include the final days of the race ahead of Tuesday’s election. The seven candidates for governor spent more than $69.4 million between Jan. 1 and Oct. 24 on the race Evers spent about $37 million compared with about $24.5 million by Michels.

