By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are trying to snap a four-game losing streak and the Detroit Lions are attempting to break out of a five-game skid as they match up. The Packers want to avoid losing five straight for the first time since 2008. This game features two dynamic running backs in former teammates Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Jones has rushed for 575 yards for Green Bay and is coming off a 143-yard performance at Buffalo. Williams is a former Packer who has eight touchdown runs for Detroit this season to rank second in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.