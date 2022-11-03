By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second chance points and 33.7 bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 7-5 overall with a 24-17 record on the road last season. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 101.3 last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (concussion), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

