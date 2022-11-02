By The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans are trying to knock off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and also gain a large enough majority in the Legislature to override any veto should he win. Democrats are looking to both return Evers, who has been a block on the conservative legislative agenda, while also knocking off Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He is seeking a third term against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a race that could determine which party holds majority control in the Senate. Evers faces businessman Tim Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and is largely self-financing his run.

