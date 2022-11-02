By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says the Green Bay Packers still have optimism they can turn their season around and earn a fourth straight playoff berth even though they didn’t make any additions at the trade deadline. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the Packers’ lack of trades “just sent the message to us that we’ve got to play with the guys we’ve got and win with the guys we’ve got.” The Packers play Sunday at Detroit as they try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 2008.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.