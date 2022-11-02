By JOEY CAPPELLETTI

Associated Press/Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials across the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races. In Michigan, the secretary of state says many poll worker applicants “seem to be motivated by nefarious intent.” The recruitment efforts have raised alarms that the people at the very foundation of the election system could try to undermine it.

