By HARM VENHUIZEN

Associated Press/Report for America

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered Green Bay’s city clerk to grant poll watchers greater access to the city’s in-person absentee voting process. The judge sided with Republicans who filed a lawsuit that said Jeffreys was improperly restricting their access. Under state law, poll watchers in Wisconsin have the right to view all public parts of the voting process. Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said her office has complied with the order by adding additional observation areas. The lawsuit is the most recent in a slew of legal actions by Republicans targeting administration of the 2022 election.

