By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is asking voters in his state to worry about Republican Tim Michels. Evers is seeking a second term in a race that polls show as close. In the final days of the race, he’s calling Michels “radical” and “dangerous” and a possible threat to democracy. That’s because Michels says he’s not sure whether the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and he’s not clear on whether he would accept 2024 results. Michels dismisses such concerns, focusing instead on promises to votes of progress on economic issues, safer streets and better schools. The stakes are high — whoever is governor will have the power to certify 2024 results, and to reshape election administration even before that vote.

