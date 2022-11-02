MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum says the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports he was fired Tuesday, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post. The Madison Police Department called the costume “offensive and reprehensible,” but said wearing it was not a crime.

