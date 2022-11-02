By TOM KERTSCHER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams. Jrue Holiday added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench. Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.

