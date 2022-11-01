By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo insists he still isn’t in a rhythm, even as statistics suggest he’s off to perhaps the best start of his career. Khris Middleton still isn’t in uniform as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery. Yet the Milwaukee Bucks still have played well enough to become the NBA’s last unbeaten team. The Bucks (6-0) benefited from having a season-high, six-game homestand immediately after opening with a 90-88 triumph at Philadelphia. They close that stretch Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. They also have capitalized on a defense that has grown stingier with the return of a healthy Brook Lopez.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.