By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers frustrations were familiar after the Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game. This time, however, the veteran quarterback chose his words a little more carefully. Rodgers preached patience following a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, and a week after suggesting players needed to be benched. The loss dropped the Packers to 3-5, which represents their worst start to a season through eight games since Rodgers took over as starter in 2008.

