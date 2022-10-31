By CLAIRE SAVAGE and CARRIE ANTLFINGER

Associated Press / Report for America

MILWAUKEE (AP) — America is getting ready to vote in the midterm election, and poll workers around the country are bracing for possible conflict in an era of polarization and misinformation. And that’s especially acute in swing states like Wisconsin. In Milwaukee, The Associated Press observed earlier this month as the city’s chief elections official talked with poll workers about what to expect. Claire Woodall-Vogg instructed the group in how to handle potential problems. She told them that observers have a vital role to play in democracy, but if they cross a line they’ll have to leave — even if it takes police.

