By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to stay unbeaten. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0) remain the NBA’s lone undefeated team. Cade Cunningham scored 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Pistons. Detroit never led but rallied from a 16-point deficit to tie the game in the final minute. Holiday answered with a shot that put Milwaukee ahead for good.

