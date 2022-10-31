N.Y. (AP) — Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Packers, who are off to their worst start eight games into a season under Aaron Rodgers. Diggs began by exchanging words before and after pregame warmups in the tunnel with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. He then burned Green Bay with six catches for 108 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. The AFC-leading Bills never trailed in winning their fourth straight and matching their best start to a season since 1993 at 6-1. The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers dropped to 3-5.

