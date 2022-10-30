By GARY D. ROBERTSON and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion access in several states could hinge on the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors, supreme court justices and attorneys general. In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions. Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. And when abortion is brought up, a number of them say they would not change the status quo, or would have exceptions if they do impose new restrictions. The issue looms large especially in states where elections are expected to be close.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.