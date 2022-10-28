The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

8-Player=

Belmont 14, De Soto 12

Laona-Wabeno 20, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 8

Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14

Siren 38, Clayton 19

Second Round=

Division 1=

Appleton North 17, Hudson 0

Arrowhead 35, Madison Memorial 13

Bay Port 35, Wausau West 14

Hamilton 21, Marquette University 17

Kimberly 29, Neenah 28

Mukwonago 42, Badger 7

Muskego 42, Franklin 18

Waunakee 21, Middleton 14

Division 2=

Brookfield Central 40, Racine Park 6

Burlington 44, Westosha Central 42

Homestead 10, Hartford Union 7

Kaukauna 45, Slinger 21

Kettle Moraine 34, Waukesha West 7

River Falls 36, Marshfield 21

Sun Prairie 56, DeForest 21

West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6

Division 3=

Monroe 22, Pewaukee 21

New Berlin West 20, Martin Luther 19

Notre Dame 26, Menasha 21

Onalaska 42, Medford Area 12

Port Washington 24, Grafton 14

Rice Lake 42, Mosinee 34

West Bend East 36, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13

West Salem 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Division 4=

Catholic Memorial 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Ellsworth 28, Saint Croix Central 13

Freedom 35, Berlin 0

Little Chute 7, Xavier 3

Lodi 34, Lake Mills 13

Racine St. Catherine’s 38, Campbellsport 27

Two Rivers 21, Kewaskum 7

Division 5=

Aquinas 36, Northwestern 16

Brodhead/Juda 42, Laconia 7

Colby 28, St. Croix Falls 0

Kewaunee 27, Kiel 13

Mayville 26, Oostburg 0

Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 15

Racine Lutheran 49, Brookfield Academy 27

Southern Door 34, Chilton 7

Division 6=

Coleman 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 6

Darlington 28, Belleville 6

Grantsburg 35, Unity 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Lancaster 6

Marshall 15, Luther 12

Mondovi 20, Auburndale 7

St. Marys Springs 21, Bonduel 0

Stratford 42, Cadott 0

Division 7=

Alma/Pepin 45, River Ridge 34

Bangor 20, Potosi/Cassville 0

Black Hawk/Warren IL 26, Assumption 9

Cambria-Friesland 26, Johnson Creek 23

Cashton 42, Ithaca 13

Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8

Regis 49, Boyceville 8

Shiocton 21, Reedsville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..