The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
8-Player=
Belmont 14, De Soto 12
Laona-Wabeno 20, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 8
Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14
Siren 38, Clayton 19
Second Round=
Division 1=
Appleton North 17, Hudson 0
Arrowhead 35, Madison Memorial 13
Bay Port 35, Wausau West 14
Hamilton 21, Marquette University 17
Kimberly 29, Neenah 28
Mukwonago 42, Badger 7
Muskego 42, Franklin 18
Waunakee 21, Middleton 14
Division 2=
Brookfield Central 40, Racine Park 6
Burlington 44, Westosha Central 42
Homestead 10, Hartford Union 7
Kaukauna 45, Slinger 21
Kettle Moraine 34, Waukesha West 7
River Falls 36, Marshfield 21
Sun Prairie 56, DeForest 21
West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6
Division 3=
Monroe 22, Pewaukee 21
New Berlin West 20, Martin Luther 19
Notre Dame 26, Menasha 21
Onalaska 42, Medford Area 12
Port Washington 24, Grafton 14
Rice Lake 42, Mosinee 34
West Salem 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Division 4=
Catholic Memorial 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Ellsworth 28, Saint Croix Central 13
Freedom 35, Berlin 0
Little Chute 7, Xavier 3
Lodi 34, Lake Mills 13
Racine St. Catherine’s 38, Campbellsport 27
Two Rivers 21, Kewaskum 7
Division 5=
Colby 28, St. Croix Falls 0
Kewaunee 27, Kiel 13
Mayville 26, Oostburg 0
Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 15
Southern Door 34, Chilton 7
Division 6=
Coleman 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 6
Darlington 28, Belleville 6
Grantsburg 35, Unity 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Lancaster 6
Marshall 15, Luther 12
Mondovi 20, Auburndale 7
St. Marys Springs 21, Bonduel 0
Stratford 42, Cadott 0
Division 7=
Alma/Pepin 45, River Ridge 34
Bangor 20, Potosi/Cassville 0
Black Hawk/Warren IL 26, Assumption 9
Cashton 42, Ithaca 13
Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8
Regis 49, Boyceville 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
