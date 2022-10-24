HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday’s fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.