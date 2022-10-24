OREGON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual was suspected of “several weapons violations” in recent days. Law enforcement officers cordoned off a neighborhood Sunday afternoon where the suspect fled on foot. Officials say a deputy made contact with the suspect and fatally shot the individual about 3 p.m. Authorities did not say what prompted the deputy to use deadly force.

