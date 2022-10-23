LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers’ struggling offensive line was dealt another blow with left tackle David Bakhtiari missing their game against the Washington Commanders with a knee injury. Bakhtiari was just added to the injury report Saturday. The two-time All-Pro tore the ACL in his left knee late in 2020 and has had three surgeries since. He missed the first two games this season before returning for Week 3. Bakhtiari’s absence forces a change after coach Matt LaFleur did not rule out switching up the offensive line. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was active after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

