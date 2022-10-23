By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Under investigation and under scrutiny like never before, team owner Daniel Snyder was nowhere to be seen at the rally that preceded the Washington Commanders’ “homecoming” game, a 23-21 win over Green Bay. His wife Tanya instead greeted the sparse crowd of fans who showed up to meet players from the past as the renamed franchise celebrated 90 years since its founding. Maybe she forgot about the branding change that discarded the club’s offensive nickname, because at the conclusion of her remarks Sunday, she declared: “Hail to the Redskins! And let’s beat Green Bay.” And later, during the game, she was booed when shown on the stadium videoboard. Fans chanted, “Sell the team!”

