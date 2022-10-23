By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the offense sputtered as the Green Bay Packers’ losing streak reached three with a 23-21 defeat at the Washington Commanders. It’s the team’s longest skid since 2018. Rodgers struggled to find a rhythm with his receivers. Green Bay also had a muffed punt by Armani Rodgers and a couple of penalties on Eric Stokes that proved costly. The Commanders won a second consecutive game. Taylor Heinicke completed 20 of 33 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first start of the season for Washington.

