GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins. Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington. The veteran receiver has missed four games with a hamstring problem that put him on injured reserve. The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb has a high ankle sprain and Hanson has a biceps injury. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt are questionable for Sunday’s game. Bakhtiari has a knee issue. Wyatt has an illness.

