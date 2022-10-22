The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
DeForest 53, Sun Prairie West 6
WIAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 8-Player=
Belmont 44, Oakfield 32
Clayton 44, Shell Lake 20
De Soto 56, Port Edwards 32
Gilman 52, Three Lakes/Phelps 42
Laona-Wabeno 30, Florence 22
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 30, Gibraltar 21
Newman Catholic 69, McDonell Central 13
Siren 60, Northwood/Solon Springs 36
Division 1=
Appleton North 13, Chippewa Falls 0
Arrowhead 41, Janesville Parker 14
Badger 21, Oak Creek 14
Bay Port 42, De Pere 14
Franklin 25, Racine Horlick 16
Hamilton 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 7
Hudson 20, D.C. Everest 16
Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14
Madison Memorial 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Marquette University 3, Verona Area 0
Middleton 55, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages 0
Mukwonago 56, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0
Muskego 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Neenah 40, Brookfield East 7
Waunakee 39, Sheboygan North 14
Wausau West 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14
Division 2=
Brookfield Central 25, Union Grove 14
Burlington 27, Waterford 14
Hartford Union 37, Nicolet 7
Homestead 49, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 0
Kaukauna 35, Milwaukee King 19
Kettle Moraine 34, Milton 21
Marshfield 21, Pulaski 13
New Richmond 40, Menomonie 15
Racine Park 36, Greenfield 28
River Falls 40, La Crosse Central 20
Slinger 35, Germantown 28
Sun Prairie 42, Oregon 6
Waukesha West 41, Monona Grove 0
West De Pere 56, Holmen 7
Westosha Central 48, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 12
Division 3=
Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Luxemburg-Casco 12
Grafton 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Martin Luther 49, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 0
Medford Area 36, Lakeland 14
Menasha 27, Baraboo 0
Monroe 49, Portage 20
Mosinee 50, Shawano 20
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 37, Stoughton 7
New Berlin West 24, Greendale 20
Notre Dame 24, Reedsburg Area 7
Onalaska 48, Ashland 6
Pewaukee 37, Plymouth 0
Port Washington 20, New Berlin Eisenhower 17
Rice Lake 60, Merrill 6
West Bend East 21, McFarland 7
West Salem 49, Waupaca 0
Division 4=
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Adams-Friendship 36
Berlin 35, Denmark 34
Campbellsport 61, Sheboygan Falls 28
Catholic Memorial 49, Edgerton 14
Columbus 63, Altoona 3
Ellsworth 60, Mauston 19
Freedom 49, Oconto Falls 22
Kewaskum 31, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
Lake Mills 13, Evansville 0
Lakeside Lutheran 23, Edgewood 20
Little Chute 35, Winneconne 14
Lodi 42, Platteville 0
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Saint Francis 6
Saint Croix Central 20, Wisconsin Dells 0
Two Rivers 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Xavier 17, Wrightstown 7
Division 5=
Aquinas 51, Durand 8
Brodhead/Juda 38, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Brookfield Academy 14, University School of Milwaukee 13
Chilton 7, Clintonville 6
Colby 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 16
Kewaunee 71, Sturgeon Bay 6
Kiel 16, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Laconia 42, Wautoma 0
Mayville 58, Milwaukee Academy of Science 8
Northwestern 38, Stanley-Boyd 13
Oostburg 21, Lake Country Lutheran 0
Racine Lutheran 35, Horicon/Hustisford 14
River Valley 20, Clinton 14
Southern Door 49, Brillion 0
St. Croix Falls 36, Bloomer 14
Division 6=
Auburndale 47, Fall Creek 20
Belleville 27, Westby 20
Bonduel 22, Crivitz 7
Cadott 42, Ladysmith 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, Howards Grove 27
Coleman 62, Manawa 0
Darlington 20, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 7
Grantsburg 49, Cameron 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27, Mineral Point 0
Lancaster 32, Waterloo 6
Luther 26, Markesan 14
Marshall 41, Westfield Area 6
Mondovi 43, Augusta 13
St. Marys Springs 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 25
Stratford 54, Cumberland 0
Unity 29, Crandon 6
Division 7=
Alma/Pepin 41, Iowa-Grant 6
Assumption 34, Pittsville 18
Bangor 33, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6
Black Hawk/Warren IL 56, Highland 20
Boyceville 40, Elmwood/Plum City 20
Cambria-Friesland 20, Hilbert 14
Cashton 44, Deerfield 6
Edgar 42, Turtle Lake 6
Ithaca 28, New Lisbon 22
Johnson Creek 35, Randolph 15
Potosi/Cassville 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Reedsville 28, Catholic Central 14
Regis 57, Pacelli 16
River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20
Shiocton 42, Lourdes Academy 0
Spring Valley 12, Hurley 8
