By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders have put quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve with a finger injury. Wentz will miss at least the next four games. That stretch includes games at his first two NFL teams, Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken ring finger on his right, throwing hand. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for Washington against the Green Bay Packers Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.

