The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Potosi/Cassville 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
WIAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 8-Player=
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 30, Gibraltar 21
Division 1=
Badger 21, Oak Creek 14
Franklin 25, Racine Horlick 16
Hamilton 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 7
Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14
Madison Memorial 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0
Marquette University 3, Verona Area 0
Mukwonago 56, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0
Neenah 40, Brookfield East 7
Waunakee 39, Sheboygan North 14
Wausau West 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14
Division 2=
Burlington 27, Waterford 14
Hartford Union 37, Nicolet 7
Homestead 49, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 0
Kaukauna 35, Milwaukee King 19
Kettle Moraine 34, Milton 21
Marshfield 21, Pulaski 13
New Richmond 40, Menomonie 15
Waukesha West 41, Monona Grove 0
West De Pere 56, Holmen 7
Westosha Central 48, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 12
Division 3=
Menasha 27, Baraboo 0
Monroe 49, Portage 20
Notre Dame 24, Reedsburg Area 7
Port Washington 20, New Berlin Eisenhower 17
Rice Lake 60, Merrill 6
West Salem 49, Waupaca 0
Division 4=
Catholic Memorial 49, Edgerton 14
Columbus 63, Altoona 3
Ellsworth 60, Mauston 19
Freedom 49, Oconto Falls 22
Kewaskum 31, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6
Lake Mills 13, Evansville 0
Little Chute 35, Winneconne 14
Lodi 42, Platteville 0
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Saint Francis 6
Saint Croix Central 20, Wisconsin Dells 0
Xavier 17, Wrightstown 7
Division 5=
Chilton 7, Clintonville 6
Colby 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 16
Kiel 16, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Oostburg 21, Lake Country Lutheran 0
Racine Lutheran 35, Horicon/Hustisford 14
Southern Door 49, Brillion 0
Division 6=
Bonduel 22, Crivitz 7
Cadott 42, Ladysmith 14
Coleman 62, Manawa 0
Darlington 20, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 7
Grantsburg 49, Cameron 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27, Mineral Point 0
Marshall 41, Westfield Area 6
St. Marys Springs 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 25
Stratford 54, Cumberland 0
Unity 29, Crandon 6
Division 7=
Alma/Pepin 41, Iowa-Grant 6
Cambria-Friesland 20, Hilbert 14
Edgar 42, Turtle Lake 6
River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20
Shiocton 42, Lourdes Academy 0
Spring Valley 12, Hurley 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
