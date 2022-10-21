The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Potosi/Cassville 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

WIAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 8-Player=

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 30, Gibraltar 21

Division 1=

Badger 21, Oak Creek 14

Franklin 25, Racine Horlick 16

Hamilton 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 7

Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14

Madison Memorial 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0

Marquette University 3, Verona Area 0

Mukwonago 56, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0

Neenah 40, Brookfield East 7

Waunakee 39, Sheboygan North 14

Wausau West 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14

Division 2=

Burlington 27, Waterford 14

Hartford Union 37, Nicolet 7

Homestead 49, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 0

Kaukauna 35, Milwaukee King 19

Kettle Moraine 34, Milton 21

Marshfield 21, Pulaski 13

New Richmond 40, Menomonie 15

Waukesha West 41, Monona Grove 0

West De Pere 56, Holmen 7

Westosha Central 48, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 12

Division 3=

Menasha 27, Baraboo 0

Monroe 49, Portage 20

Notre Dame 24, Reedsburg Area 7

Port Washington 20, New Berlin Eisenhower 17

Rice Lake 60, Merrill 6

West Salem 49, Waupaca 0

Division 4=

Catholic Memorial 49, Edgerton 14

Columbus 63, Altoona 3

Ellsworth 60, Mauston 19

Freedom 49, Oconto Falls 22

Kewaskum 31, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6

Lake Mills 13, Evansville 0

Little Chute 35, Winneconne 14

Lodi 42, Platteville 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Saint Francis 6

Saint Croix Central 20, Wisconsin Dells 0

Xavier 17, Wrightstown 7

Division 5=

Chilton 7, Clintonville 6

Colby 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 16

Kiel 16, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Oostburg 21, Lake Country Lutheran 0

Racine Lutheran 35, Horicon/Hustisford 14

Southern Door 49, Brillion 0

Division 6=

Bonduel 22, Crivitz 7

Cadott 42, Ladysmith 14

Coleman 62, Manawa 0

Darlington 20, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 7

Grantsburg 49, Cameron 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27, Mineral Point 0

Marshall 41, Westfield Area 6

St. Marys Springs 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 25

Stratford 54, Cumberland 0

Unity 29, Crandon 6

Division 7=

Alma/Pepin 41, Iowa-Grant 6

Cambria-Friesland 20, Hilbert 14

Edgar 42, Turtle Lake 6

River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20

Shiocton 42, Lourdes Academy 0

Spring Valley 12, Hurley 8

