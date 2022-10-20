By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring scores of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. He dismissed his attorneys days before his trial began earlier this month, electing to represent himself. The proceedings have been marked by his constant objections to almost every question prosecutors pose to witnesses and his own meandering cross-examinations that go on for hours. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after a detective testified that a rap video Brooks made shows him standing with the SUV. Brooks was expected to make his opening statements later Thursday.

