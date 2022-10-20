TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) north of the scene of the explosion.

