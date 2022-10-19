By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections. It’s been spurred by races involving candidates who echo former President Donald Trump’s false claims about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing many of these candidates to take top election posts in critical swing states. Democratic candidates and outside groups are outraising Republicans and warn that if any of their GOP foes win it will spark a crisis for democracy. The increased partisan stakes over these election posts highlight America’s unusual system of entrusting election management to officials who run in the very elections they are supposed to administer.

