By The Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 225
BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.
Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The 76ers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second chance points and 27.2 bench points last season.
Milwaukee finished 51-31 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks shot 46.8% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.
Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf).
