MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state’s near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels’ position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state’s near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

