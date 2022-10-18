By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he would not enforce the state’s near-total ban on abortions, adding he would never arrest a doctor. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels’ position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state’s near total ban, but now he supports rape and incest exceptions. And at a Tuesday campaign apeparance, he suggested he would not enforce the 1849 Wisconsin law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion.

