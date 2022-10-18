By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

He’s a sports agent. He’s a caddie. And Mario Tiziani has even found time to play on the PGA Tour Champions. And now the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker is headed to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Tiziani wasn’t sure if he could juggle everything, but he’s managed just fine. He has had to Monday qualify. He’s received sponsor exemptions. The key was a tie for seventh at Pebble Beach last month. That puts him at No. 61 going into the postseason. Tiziani will need the best result of his career to be among the 54 players who advance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.